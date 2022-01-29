CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Adaway lifts Saint Bonaventure past Saint Joseph’s 80-69

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 5:48 PM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway scored 22 points and Jaren Holmes scored 20 points and Saint Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph’s 80-69 on Saturday.

Kyle Lofton had 13 points and seven rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (12-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Dominick Welch added 13 points.

Erik Reynolds II scored a season-high 21 points for the Hawks (9-11, 3-6). Cameron Brown scored 15 points Taylor Funk 10 .

