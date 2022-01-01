NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Adamu scores 13, Montana St. suffocates Idaho St. 60-40

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 7:24 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday.

The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.

Emmit Taylor III scored 12 points for the Bengals. Montana State now has won six of its last seven.

Tarik Cool, who entered as Idaho State’s leading scorer at 11 points per game, finished 1-for-6 shooting.

