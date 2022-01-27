CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Adams carries Jacksonville State…

Adams carries Jacksonville State over Kennesaw State 70-64

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Darian Adams had 22 points and Jacksonville State won its ninth straight game with a 70-64 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Adams made 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range for the Gamecocks (14-6, 7-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demaree King had 17 points. Brandon Huffman added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Finch had eight assists.

Chris Youngblood had 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Owls (9-10, 4-2). Terrell Burden added 16 points and Demond Robinson scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up