Adams carries Jacksonville St. over North Alabama 65-55

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 12:26 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had 18 points and seven rebounds as Jacksonville State got past North Alabama 65-55 on Saturday night.

Kayne Henry had 11 points for Jacksonville State (8-6, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demaree King added 10 points.

North Alabama scored 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Daniel Ortiz had 20 points for the Lions (7-8, 0-2), who have now lost four games in a row. C.J. Brim added 11 points. Pape Momar Cisse had seven rebounds.

