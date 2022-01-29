CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Abmas scores 28 to…

Abmas scores 28 to lead Oral Roberts over Denver 89-80

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Max Abmas scored 28 points and DeShang Weaver scored 15 and Oral Roberts beat Denver 89-80 on Saturday for its fifth-straight road win.

Francis Lacis and Issac McBride scored 11 apiece for for Oral Roberts (15-7, 9-2 Summit League). Oral Roberts also beat Denver 83-66 on Dec. 30.

Coban Porter scored a season-high 26 points, Tevin Smith scored 20 and Jordan Johnson 18 for the Pioneers (8-16, 4-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up