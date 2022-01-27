CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Abmas scores 28 to…

Abmas scores 28 to carry Oral Roberts past Omaha 100-88

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Max Abmas had 28 points as Oral Roberts topped Omaha 100-88 on Thursday night.

Issac McBride had 18 points for Oral Roberts (14-7, 8-2 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. DeShang Weaver added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Lufile had 13 points.

Omaha scored 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Nick Ferrarini had 20 points for the Mavericks (3-18, 2-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Felix Lemetti added 17 points. Darrius Hughes had 16 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. Oral Roberts defeated Nebraska Omaha 107-62 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up