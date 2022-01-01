NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » College Basketball » Abmas scores 20, Oral…

Abmas scores 20, Oral Roberts dismantles Omaha by 45

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 20 points and Francis Lacis added 14 points and Oral Roberts topped the century mark for the second time this season in beating Omaha 107-62 on Saturday night.

Oral Roberts led 59-27 at halftime and went on to shoot 54.1% which included 14 for 29 from 3-point range.

Abmas led ORU (9-6, 3-1 Summit League) in scoring for the 12th time this season. It was his eighth 20-plus point game of the season.

The Golden Eagles have a 13-4 record against Omaha in the all-time series including 7-1 at home against the Mavericks (2-12, 1-2).

Frankie Fidler scored 15 points for Omaha.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up