Abmas scores 20, Oral Roberts dismantles Omaha by 45

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 20 points and Francis Lacis added 14 points and Oral Roberts topped the century mark for the second time this season in beating Omaha 107-62 on Saturday night.

Oral Roberts led 59-27 at halftime and went on to shoot 54.1% which included 14 for 29 from 3-point range.

Abmas led ORU (9-6, 3-1 Summit League) in scoring for the 12th time this season. It was his eighth 20-plus point game of the season.

The Golden Eagles have a 13-4 record against Omaha in the all-time series including 7-1 at home against the Mavericks (2-12, 1-2).

Frankie Fidler scored 15 points for Omaha.

