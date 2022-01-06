Abmas, Oral Roberts visit W. Illinois

Oral Roberts (9-6, 3-1) vs. Western Illinois (10-5, 1-2) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Oral Roberts (9-6, 3-1) vs. Western Illinois (10-5, 1-2)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Max Abmas and Oral Roberts will go up against Trenton Massner and Western Illinois. Abmas has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games. Massner is averaging 21.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Western Illinois’ Massner has averaged 16 points and 5.6 rebounds while Will Carius has put up 16.9 points. For the Golden Eagles, Abmas has averaged 21.2 points while Francis Lacis has put up 7.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 84.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 73.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ABMAS: Abmas has connected on 42.9 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also made 87 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Leathernecks are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Eagles are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 4-6 when falling short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Western Illinois has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 67.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 82.6 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 13th among Division I teams. The Western Illinois defense has allowed 74.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 255th overall).

