ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Abmas, Oral Roberts visit…

Abmas, Oral Roberts visit W. Illinois

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oral Roberts (9-6, 3-1) vs. Western Illinois (10-5, 1-2)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Max Abmas and Oral Roberts will go up against Trenton Massner and Western Illinois. Abmas has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games. Massner is averaging 21.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Western Illinois’ Massner has averaged 16 points and 5.6 rebounds while Will Carius has put up 16.9 points. For the Golden Eagles, Abmas has averaged 21.2 points while Francis Lacis has put up 7.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 84.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 73.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ABMAS: Abmas has connected on 42.9 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also made 87 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Leathernecks are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Eagles are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 4-6 when falling short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Western Illinois has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 67.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 82.6 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 13th among Division I teams. The Western Illinois defense has allowed 74.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 255th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Survey: Tell us about your BlackBerry memories

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up