Abmas lifts Oral Roberts over St. Thomas (MN) 81-66

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Max Abmas matched his season high with 38 points making of 10 of 11 foul shots and Oral Roberts beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-66 on Thursday night.

Issac McBride had 11 points and Elijah Lufile grabbed 10 rebounds for Oral Roberts (10-6, 4-1 Summit League).

Parker Bjorklund scored a season-high 21 points, Anders Nelson scored 17 and Riley Miller 11 points for the Tommies (8-8, 2-2).

