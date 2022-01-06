ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Abmas lifts Oral Roberts over St. Thomas (MN) 81-66

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 11:11 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Max Abmas matched his season high with 38 points making of 10 of 11 foul shots and Oral Roberts beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-66 on Thursday night.

Issac McBride had 11 points and Elijah Lufile grabbed 10 rebounds for Oral Roberts (10-6, 4-1 Summit League).

Parker Bjorklund scored a season-high 21 points, Anders Nelson scored 17 and Riley Miller 11 points for the Tommies (8-8, 2-2).

