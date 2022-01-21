CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Abilene Christian hosts Cal Baptist following Akin’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:02 AM

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-6, 2-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-7, 2-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Daniel Akin scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 88-84 win against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats are 8-3 on their home court. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC scoring 75.1 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 2-3 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist ranks second in the WAC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Akin averaging 6.4.

The Wildcats and Lancers square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhi Morris is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 steals. Coryon Mason is shooting 39.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Tre Armstrong is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 12.1 points. Akin is averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

