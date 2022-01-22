CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Abilene Christian defeats California Baptist 77-68

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:50 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons had 18 points as Abilene Christian beat California Baptist 77-68 on Saturday.

Coryon Mason had 14 points for Abilene Christian (12-7, 3-5 Western Athletic Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Immanuel Allen added 14 points. Mahki Morris had 10 points.

Tre Armstrong had 13 points for the Lancers (12-7, 2-4). Reed Nottage added 12 points and seven rebounds. Juhlawnei Stone had 10 points.

