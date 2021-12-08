CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Youngstown St. outduels C.…

Youngstown St. outduels C. Michigan 84-77

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 11:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tevin Olison scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Dwayne Cohill scored 20 and Youngstown State beat Central Michigan 84-77 on Wednesday night.

Olison’s 3-pointer four minutes in gave the Penguins (5-3) a 12-10 lead and they never trailed again. Michael Akuchie added 13 points and Youngstown State made 56.1% (32 of 57) of its shots including 47.8% (11 for 23) from 3-point range.

Oscar Lopez Jr. scored 21 points, Ralph Bissainthe 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting off the bench, Kevin Miller scored 13 and Cameron Healy 10 in missing just one of five-shot attempts for Central Michigan (1-8).

The Chippewas shot 30 for 55 (54.5%) including 10 for 19 from 3-point range.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up