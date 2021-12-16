CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Youngstown St. faces Westminster (PA)

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 12:30 PM

Westminster (PA) vs. Youngstown State (6-3)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins are set to battle the Titans of Division III Westminster (PA). Youngstown State is coming off a 71-43 win at home over Canisius in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Michael Akuchie has averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Youngstown State. Tevin Olison has paired with Akuchie with 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.AKUCHIE IS ACCURATE: Through nine games, Youngstown State’s Michael Akuchie has connected on 25 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State went 1-0 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Penguins scored 79 points per matchup across those one games.

