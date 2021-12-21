Youngblood, Kennesaw St. visit Nebraska

Kennesaw State (4-7) vs. Nebraska (5-7) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Kennesaw State (4-7) vs. Nebraska (5-7)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Chris Youngblood and Kennesaw State will battle Alonzo Verge Jr. and Nebraska. The sophomore Youngblood is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Verge, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Verge has put up 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists to lead the charge for the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens has complemented Verge and is maintaining an average of 16 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Youngblood, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Verge has directly created 54 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cornhuskers are 0-5 when they allow at least 75 points and 5-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Owls are 0-6 when allowing 73 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Kennesaw State has lost its last five road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is rated first in the Big Ten with an average of 75.3 possessions per game. The uptempo Cornhuskers have pushed that total to 80.2 possessions per game over their last five games.

