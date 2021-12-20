CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Young scores 20 to lift Charlotte past UMES 70-54

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 9:23 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 20 points as Charlotte beat Maryland Eastern Shore 70-54 on Monday night.

Austin Butler had 11 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte (6-5). Musa Jallow added 10 points. Clyde Trapp Jr. had 8 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawks’ 29.9 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Charlotte opponent this season.

Maryland Eastern Shore totaled 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Zion Styles had 15 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (5-6). Dom London added 12 points. Kevon Voyles had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

