WVU, No. 17 Texas start Big 12 play

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 12:31 PM

West Virginia (11-1, 0-0) vs. No. 17 Texas (10-2, 0-0)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits No. 17 Texas as Big 12 play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with 11 wins and six losses.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Texas’ Timmy Allen has averaged 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tre Mitchell has put up 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Taz Sherman has averaged 20.9 points while Sean McNeil has put up 12.8 points.SHERMAN CAN SHOOT: Sherman has connected on 35.4 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 45.9.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mountaineers. Texas has an assist on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) over its past three matchups while West Virginia has assists on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: West Virginia has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.6 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

