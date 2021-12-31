Wright State looks for home win vs Green Bay

Green Bay (2-10, 1-2) vs. Wright State (5-7, 2-1) Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Green Bay (2-10, 1-2) vs. Wright State (5-7, 2-1)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its eighth straight win over Green Bay at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The last victory for the Phoenix at Wright State was a 71-58 win on Feb. 2, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Wright State’s Grant Basile has averaged 17.5 points and 9.4 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 19.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Phoenix, Emmanuel Ansong has averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Kamari McGee has put up 9.3 points.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Raiders have scored 80.3 points per game against Horizon opponents so far, an improvement from the 69.9 per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANSONG: Ansong has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 60: Green Bay is 0-10 when it allows at least 60 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 60.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has scored 56.6 points per game and allowed 73.8 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Raiders have averaged 19.8 foul shots per game this season.

