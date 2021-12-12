CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
College Basketball

Woods lifts Grand Canyon over Ottawa (AZ) 81-53

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 1:07 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Holland Woods had 13 points as Grand Canyon routed Ottawa (AZ) 81-53 on Saturday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 12 points for Grand Canyon (9-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points and eight rebounds. Gabe McGlothan had seven rebounds.

Grand Canyon dominated the first half and led 46-22 at the break. The Antelopes’ 46 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Devin Collins had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Spirit. Josiah De’laCerda added nine rebounds. Keshawn Bruner had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

