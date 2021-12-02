CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Wood, Sheppard carry Belmont over Lipscomb 94-65

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 11:42 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood had 17 points as Belmont easily defeated Lipscomb 94-65 on Thursday night.

Ben Sheppard added 16 points for the Bruins, while Nick Muszynski chipped in 15 and blocked three shots.

Luke Smith had 11 points for Belmont (6-3).

Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons (5-3). Parker Hazen added 15 points. Grant Asman distributed three assists.

