WKU puts streak on line vs Buffalo

Buffalo (4-3) vs. Western Kentucky (5-3)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it battles Buffalo. Buffalo fell short in a 68-65 game at Saint Bonaventure in its last outing. Western Kentucky is coming off an 85-80 home win over Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Western Kentucky’s Dayvion McKnight has averaged 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists while Jairus Hamilton has put up 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Bulls, Jeenathan Williams has averaged 19.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while Josh Mballa has put up 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Western Kentucky has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 87.6 points while giving up 63.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hilltoppers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. Western Kentucky has an assist on 55 of 99 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three outings while Buffalo has assists on 48 of 100 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is rated second in the CUSA with an average of 74.9 possessions per game.

