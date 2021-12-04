CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Wishart lifts UC Santa Barbara past Pepperdine 86-74

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 12:57 AM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Calvin Wishart had a career-high 23 points as UC Santa Barbara topped Pepperdine 86-74 on Friday night.

Miles Norris had 13 points and nine rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (4-2). Ajare Sanni added 12 points. Amadou Sow had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jan Zidek tied a season high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Waves (2-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Victor Ohia Obioha added 15 points.

