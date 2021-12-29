Winthrop takes on Converse

Converse vs. Winthrop (6-6) Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles will…

Converse vs. Winthrop (6-6)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles will be taking on the Valkyries of Division II Converse. Winthrop lost 84-63 to Mississippi State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: D.J. Burns Jr. has averaged 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds this year for Winthrop. Patrick Good is also a key contributor, with 12.3 points per game.LIKEABLE LORANGE: Sigurd Lorange has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop went 3-1 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles put up 76.3 points per contest across those four contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.