Winthrop takes on Converse

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 3:31 PM

Converse vs. Winthrop (6-6)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles will be taking on the Valkyries of Division II Converse. Winthrop lost 84-63 to Mississippi State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: D.J. Burns Jr. has averaged 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds this year for Winthrop. Patrick Good is also a key contributor, with 12.3 points per game.LIKEABLE LORANGE: Sigurd Lorange has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop went 3-1 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles put up 76.3 points per contest across those four contests.

