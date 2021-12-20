Winthrop pays visit to Miss. St.

Winthrop (6-5) vs. Mississippi State (8-3) Mississippi Coliseum, Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop squares up against…

Winthrop (6-5) vs. Mississippi State (8-3)

Mississippi Coliseum, Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop squares up against Mississippi State in a non-conference matchup. Mississippi State won at home over Furman 69-66 on Friday, while Winthrop came up short in a 63-61 game at Elon on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors. D.J. Burns Jr., Patrick Good, Cory Hightower and Micheal Anumba have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MOLINAR: Iverson Molinar has connected on 27.8 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 93.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Mississippi State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 2-3 when opponents score more than 64 points.

BEHIND THE ARC: Winthrop’s Good has attempted 76 3-pointers and connected on 46.1 percent of them, and is 11 of 28 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop is rated second among Big South teams with an average of 79 points per game.

