Winthrop battles Carver College

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Carver College vs. Winthrop (5-4)

Rock Hill Sports & Events Center, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Winthrop is coming off an 85-80 home win over Furman in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors this year. D.J. Burns Jr., Patrick Good, Cory Hightower and Micheal Anumba have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 47.2 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop went 3-1 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Eagles scored 76.3 points per contest across those four contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

