CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Wingett carries S. Dakota…

Wingett carries S. Dakota St. over Minnesota-Morris 112-47

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — David Wingett had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift South Dakota State to a 112-47 win over Minnesota-Morris on Friday night.

Zeke Mayo had 14 points for South Dakota State (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Matt Dentlinger added 11 points. Matt Mims had 11 points.

South Dakota State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 112 points were a season best for South Dakota State, which also registered a season-high 28 assists, justifying their fourth-ranked scoring offense (91 points per game). Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Dillon Haider had 14 points for the Cougars. Kenneth Riley added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up