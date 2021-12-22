CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Wilson lifts Texas-Arlington past…

Wilson lifts Texas-Arlington past D-III Howard Payne 95-46

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shemar Wilson came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Texas-Arlington to a 95-46 win over Division III-level Howard Payne on Wednesday night.

Brandyn Talbot had 13 points for Texas-Arlington (4-7). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added 12 points. Patrick Mwamba had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Texas-Arlington dominated the first half and led 59-14 at the break.

Jerren Godfrey had 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Fredrick Watts added six rebounds. Jaylan Ballou had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up