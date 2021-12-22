CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Wilson carries South Dakota…

Wilson carries South Dakota State over Oral Roberts 82-76

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State extended its home win streak to seven games, defeating Oral Roberts 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Baylor Scheierman added 20 points for for South Dakota State (11-4, 2-0 Summit League). Zeke Mayo had 13 points.

Max Abmas had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1). Kareem Thompson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Trey Phipps had 10 points.

DeShang Weaver, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11.0 points per game, was held to five points. He made 1 of 5 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up