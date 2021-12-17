Williamson, Loyola-Chicago host Norfolk State

Norfolk State (9-3) vs. Loyola of Chicago (9-2) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Norfolk State (9-3) vs. Loyola of Chicago (9-2)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Joe Bryant Jr. and Norfolk State will go up against Lucas Williamson and Loyola of Chicago. Bryant is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Williamson is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Williamson, Ryan Schwieger, Braden Norris and Aher Uguak have combined to account for 51 percent of all Ramblers points this season, though that number has dropped to 31 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOE: Bryant has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 94.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Ramblers are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 1-2 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Spartans are 9-0 when they score at least 66 points and 0-3 on the year when falling short of 66.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola of Chicago has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 78.9 points per game.

