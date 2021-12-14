Williams scores 19 to lift Troy over Alabama A&M 66-57

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams had 19 points as Troy beat Alabama A&M 66-57 on Tuesday night. Khalyl Waters…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams had 19 points as Troy beat Alabama A&M 66-57 on Tuesday night.

Khalyl Waters had 12 points for the Trojans (7-4). Zay Williams added seven rebounds.

Jalen Johnson had 15 points for the Bulldogs (1-7), whose losing streak reached seven games. Garrett Hicks added 14 points.

