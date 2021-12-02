CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Williams scores 14 to lead Troy over Rust College 81-48

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:05 AM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams had 14 points as Troy routed Rust College 81-48 on Wednesday night.

Duke Deen pitched in with 10 points and seven assists for Trojans (5-3). Rifen Miguel added nine rebounds.

Ronald Strothers had 14 points to lead the Bearcats.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

