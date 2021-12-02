Williams scores 14 to lead Troy over Rust College 81-48

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams had 14 points as Troy routed Rust College 81-48 on Wednesday night. Duke Deen…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams had 14 points as Troy routed Rust College 81-48 on Wednesday night.

Duke Deen pitched in with 10 points and seven assists for Trojans (5-3). Rifen Miguel added nine rebounds.

Ronald Strothers had 14 points to lead the Bearcats.

