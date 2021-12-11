CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Williams scores 12 to carry SC State over High Point 67-66

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 12:04 AM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Deaquan Williams posted 12 points as South Carolina State narrowly beat High Point 67-66 on Friday night.

Rahsaan Edwards had 12 points for South Carolina State (3-7). Jemel Davis added 11 points. Cameron Jones had 10 points.

Zack Austin’s 3-pointer drew High Point within 67-66 but neither team scored in the final two minutes, a stretch that included four missed free throws by the Panthers.

John-Michael Wright had 26 points for the Panthers (5-5). Austin tied a season high with 20 points and had five blocks.

