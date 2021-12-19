Williams, Radford visit Akron

Radford (4-8) vs. Akron (7-3) James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will…

Radford (4-8) vs. Akron (7-3)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Rashun Williams and Radford will face Enrique Freeman and Akron. The junior Williams is averaging 8.6 points over the last five games. Freeman, a sophomore, is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Freeman has averaged a double-double with 12.6 points and 11.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Zips. Ali Ali is also a primary contributor, producing 12.7 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Williams, who is averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RASHUN: Williams has connected on 35.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 56.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Radford has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 55.4 points and allowing 72.3 points during those contests. Akron is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 88.2 points while giving up 59.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Akron defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Zips 26th among Division I teams. The Radford offense has averaged 61.6 points through 12 games (ranked 272nd, nationally).

