CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Williams posts second triple-double…

Williams posts second triple-double in Wake Forest history

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 9:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to post the second triple-double in Wake Forest history and the Demon Deacons cruised to a 79-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Williams joins Tim Duncan, who did it in a win over Maryland in 1996, as the only Demon Deacons to accomplish the feat. Williams made 5 of 11 shots from the floor — with one 3-pointer — and all five of his free throws.

Carter Whitt came off the bench to score 16 — sinking 4 of 7 from 3-point range — for Wake Forest (7-1). The Deacons are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season when they opened with 16 straight victories. Dallas Walton pitched in with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The Deacons shot less than their ACC-leading 50% from the floor against the Spartans (2-7), sinking 28 of 62 shots (45.2%).

Jordan Gainey and Nick Alves scored 10 points apiece to pace SC Upstate. The Spartans trailed 29-18 at halftime before being outscored 50-35 after intermission. The Spartans shot 32.8% overall and made just 6 of 24 shots from distance. SC Upstate lost the rebound battle 47-34 and was outscored in the paint 38-22.

The two schools were playing for only the second time. Wake Forest beat the visiting Spartans 72-48 in 2007.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up