Williams, N. Illinois host Indiana St.

Indiana State (6-6) vs. Northern Illinois (3-7)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Henry and Indiana State will face Keshawn Williams and Northern Illinois. The senior Henry is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Williams, a sophomore, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Illinois’ Trendon Hankerson, Anthony Crump and Chinedu Kingsley Okanu have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season, including 36 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Northern Illinois is 0-5 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

STREAK STATS: Indiana State has lost its last four road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 88.5 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Northern Illinois has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.3 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MAC teams. Over their last five games, the Huskies have forced opponents into turnovers on 24.8 percent of all possessions.

