CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Williams leads Santa Clara…

Williams leads Santa Clara over Florida A&M 80-66

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had 25 points as Santa Clara topped Florida A&M 80-66 on Friday night.

Keshawn Justice had 14 points for the Broncos (8-5). Josip Vrankic added 12 points and five assists.

MJ Randolph scored a career-high 31 points for the Rattlers (2-8), who have lost four straight games. DJ Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up