Williams leads N. Illinois over E. Illinois 55-45

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:08 AM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Keshawn Williams had a career-high 24 points as Northern Illinois beat Eastern Illinois 55-45 on Wednesday night.

Trendon Hankerson had 15 points for Northern Illinois (2-5), which ended its five-game losing streak. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added seven rebounds.

Kashawn Charles had 15 points for the Panthers (1-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jermaine Hamlin added 12 points. Paul Bizimana had seven rebounds.

