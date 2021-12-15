CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Williams leads Murray St. over Tennessee Wesleyan 118-48

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 10:42 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams had 19 points as Murray State easily defeated Tennessee Wesleyan 118-48 on Wednesday night.

Trae Hannibal added 18 points for the Racers, while DaQuan Smith chipped in 15. Smith also had seven rebounds.

Jackson Sivills had 12 points for Murray State (9-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Nicholas McMullen had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tevin Brown scored 10.

The 118 points were a season best for Murray State, which also posted season highs with 60 total rebounds and 27 assists. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs 26% field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Murray State opponent this season.

Ty Patterson had 10 points for the NAIA Bulldogs.

