Williams Jr., VCU visit ODU

VCU (5-4) vs. Old Dominion (5-5) Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be…

VCU (5-4) vs. Old Dominion (5-5)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Vince Williams Jr. and VCU will battle Kalu Ezikpe and Old Dominion. The senior Williams is averaging 9.2 points over the last five games. Ezikpe, a junior, is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: VCU’s Williams, KeShawn Curry and Levi Stockard III have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Rams scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jaylin Hunter has directly created 40 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last five games. Hunter has 19 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Old Dominion has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.7 points while giving up 59.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Monarchs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Old Dominion has an assist on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while VCU has assists on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has allowed only 56.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-lowest figure in the country. The Old Dominion offense has put up just 62.9 points through 10 games (ranked 247th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.