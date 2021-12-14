CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Williams’ double-double leads Louisville past SE Louisiana

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 8:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Louisville used balanced scoring and solid defense to beat Southeastern Louisiana 86-60 on Tuesday night.

Louisville led 42-31 at halftime, holding SE Louisiana to 11 field goals with 11 turnovers. The Lions scored just eight points through the opening 11 minutes of the second half while Louisville built a 30-point lead.

Louisville made 51.7% of its shots while SE Louisiana was 20 for 62 (32.3%), including 6 of 33 from distance.

Matt Cross and El Ellis each added 13 points for Louisville (7-3), which plays at Western Kentucky on Saturday. Noah Locke, averaging a team-high 10.7 points, was scoreless after going 0 of 5 from 3-point range. Williams secured his third double-double of the season.

Keon Clergeot led SE Louisiana (4-7) with 21 points. Joe Kasperzyk added 10 points and Jalyn Hinton grabbed 10 rebounds.

Louisville was coming off just its seventh non-conference loss at home in 12 seasons at the KFC Yum! Center, falling 62-55 to DePaul on Friday. The Cardinals shot a season-low 31.1% from the field.

SE Louisiana continues its five-game road trip at No. 11 Iowa State on Sunday, followed by Iowa next Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

