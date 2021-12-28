CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Wilkins scores 16 to lead Drake past Mount Marty 82-53

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 10:41 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins registered 16 points as Drake easily beat Mount Marty 82-53 on Tuesday night.

Wilkins hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Tucker DeVries had 11 points for Drake (10-4), which won its fourth straight game. Darnell Brodie added 10 points. Tremell Murphy had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Gio Diaz had 16 points for the Lancers. Tyrell Harper added 11 rebounds and three blocks. He also committed eight turnovers.

