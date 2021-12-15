CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
White leads UNC Wilmington over Mount Olive 85-55

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 9:41 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 21 points as UNC Wilmington easily beat Mount Olive 85-55 on Wednesday night.

James Baker Jr. had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (4-5). Mike Okauru added 10 points. Jaylen Fornes had six rebounds.

Michael Brown had 10 points for the Trojans. Ryan Archey added seven points and three rebounds. Javian Cannady had seven rebounds, three points and one block.

