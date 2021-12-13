Watson, NC A&T visit ETSU

NC A&T (3-8) vs. East Tennessee State (7-3) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC A&T (3-8) vs. East Tennessee State (7-3)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marcus Watson and NC A&T will go up against Ledarrius Brewer and East Tennessee State. The sophomore Watson is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. L. Brewer, a senior, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The Aggies are led by Watson and Demetric Horton. Watson has averaged 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Horton has accounted for 11.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Buccaneers have been led by seniors L. Brewer and David Sloan. L. Brewer has accounted for 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while Sloan has averaged 12.5 points and 4.4 assists per outing.MIGHTY MARCUS: Watson has connected on 31.5 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: NC A&T is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: NC A&T has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 61.1 points and allowing 72.4 points during those contests. East Tennessee State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 64.5.

STIFLING DEFENSE: NC A&T has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.8 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big South teams.

