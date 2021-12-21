Washington St. faces Boise State

Boise State (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4) Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise…

Boise State (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4)

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Washington State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a blowout home victory this past weekend. Washington State earned an 82-56 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday, while Boise State won easily 88-57 over Montana Tech on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Washington State’s Michael Flowers has averaged 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while Noah Williams has put up 11.8 points. For the Broncos, Abu Kigab has averaged 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Marcus Shaver Jr. has put up 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Flowers has accounted for 43 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. Flowers has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Boise State has assists on 41 of 89 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Pac-12 teams. The Cougars have averaged 10.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

