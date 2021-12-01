Washington, No. 11 Arizona start Pac-12 play

Washington (4-4, 0-0) vs. No. 11 Arizona (6-0, 0-0) McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington (4-4, 0-0) vs. No. 11 Arizona (6-0, 0-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arizona hosts Washington as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Washington finished with four wins and 17 losses, while Arizona won 11 games and lost nine.

LEADING THE WAY: Arizona’s Christian Koloko has averaged 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while Azuolas Tubelis has put up 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Huskies, Terrell Brown Jr. has averaged 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists while Jamal Bey has put up 10 points and 4.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brown has accounted for 48 percent of all Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Arizona has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 96.8 points while giving up 51.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Arizona has 70 assists on 95 field goals (73.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Washington has assists on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Arizona has held opposing teams to 32.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Wildcats have held opposing shooters to 31.9 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.