Washington looks to end streak vs Washington St.

Washington (5-5, 0-0) vs. Washington State (8-5, 1-1) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington (5-5, 0-0) vs. Washington State (8-5, 1-1)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State looks to extend Washington’s conference losing streak to five games. Washington’s last Pac-12 win came against the Cal Golden Bears 62-51 on Feb. 20. Washington State lost 58-52 to Boise State on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Washington State’s Michael Flowers has averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while Noah Williams has put up 11.8 points. For the Huskies, Terrell Brown Jr. has averaged 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Emmitt Matthews Jr. has put up 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Washington State has an assist on 26 of 65 field goals (40 percent) over its past three outings while Washington has assists on 25 of 68 field goals (36.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 24 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.