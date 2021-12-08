CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Warrick scores 30 to lift Northern Kentucky past Canisius

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 10:13 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had a career-high 30 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Canisius 75-62 on Wednesday night.

Warrick shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.

Sam Vinson had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (3-5), which ended its four-game losing streak. Trevon Faulkner added 14 points. Adrian Nelson had 14 rebounds.

Malek Green had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Armon Harried added 10 points.

