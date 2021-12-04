CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Walker scores 18 to lift UAB past Saint Louis 77-72

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:41 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Walker registered 18 points as UAB edged past Saint Louis 77-72 on Saturday.

Michael Ertel had 16 points for UAB (7-2). KJ Buffen added 12 points.

DeAndre Jones had 17 points for the Billikens (7-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points. Francis Okoro had 12 points.

