Wade, Hill power Longwood to 93-55 romp over Morgan State

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:17 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — DeShaun Wade and Justin Hill scored 21 points apiece as Longwood romped past Morgan State 93-55 on Saturday.

The 21 points tied a season high for Wade, who made 4 of 6 3-pointers for the Lancers (6-4). Isaiah Wilkins had 10 points and seven rebounds. Nate Lliteras added eight rebounds.

Trevor Moore had 10 points for the Bears (4-6). Malik Miller added nine rebounds.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

