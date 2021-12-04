CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
W. Carolina gets bench support in 78-73 win over SC Upstate

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 8:33 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Robinson scored 14 points and Travion McCray scored 12 and distributed eight assists and Western Carolina beat South Carolina Upstate 78-73 on Saturday.

Western Carolina outscored South Carolina Upstate 10-2 in the final 3:19 to earn the win.

The Catamounts (5-4) were aided with 34 points from its reserves as Marcus Banks and Marvin Price each scored 11. Marlow Gilmore also grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench.

Jalen Breazeale, Jordan Gainey and Bryson Mozone each scored 15 for the Spartans (2-6).

