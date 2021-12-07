Vinson, NKU host Canisius

Canisius (2-7) vs. Northern Kentucky (2-5) BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Canisius (2-7) vs. Northern Kentucky (2-5)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Armon Harried and Canisius will take on Sam Vinson and Northern Kentucky. The junior Harried is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Vinson, a freshman, is averaging 11 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northern Kentucky’s Vinson has averaged 8.7 points and two steals while Adrian Nelson has put up 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Golden Griffins, Harried has averaged 12.9 points while Jacco Fritz has put up 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ARMON: Harried has connected on 32.7 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Norse are 0-5 when they score 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 69 points. The Golden Griffins are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Canisius has lost its last four road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Horizon teams.

